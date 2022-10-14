Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 13,543 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

