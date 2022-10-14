Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 13,543 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Trading Up 1.1 %

AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.