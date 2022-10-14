Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

