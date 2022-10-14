Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 407,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 224,698 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $3,455,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GNK opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

