Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $4,802,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $123.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

