Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinseo Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Trinseo Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.