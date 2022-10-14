Bailard Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,195,792 shares of company stock worth $12,412,517 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

