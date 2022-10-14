Bailard Inc. Has $258,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 17.8% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SP Plus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SP Plus by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

