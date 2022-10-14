Bailard Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 168,223 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $33.25 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The business had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

