Bailard Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caleres Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.47%.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

