Bailard Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 73.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $224.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

