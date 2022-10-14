Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sensus Healthcare worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 61.26% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,703.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sensus Healthcare news, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,703.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,852. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

