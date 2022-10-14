Bailard Inc. Invests $250,000 in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,715.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.77.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.20 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

