Bailard Inc. Invests $336,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.