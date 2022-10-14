Bailard Inc. Invests $345,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Livent by 16.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Activity at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Stock Up 6.3 %

LTHM opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.