Bailard Inc. Invests $351,000 in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after acquiring an additional 147,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,761,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after acquiring an additional 152,105 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.37 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.