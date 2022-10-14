Bailard Inc. Invests $364,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

