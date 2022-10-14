Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $339,253.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,274,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

