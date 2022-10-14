Bailard Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $21.82 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $673.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.85.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

