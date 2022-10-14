Bailard Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 129,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $673.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.85. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

