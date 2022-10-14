Bailard Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 51.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

BECN opened at $57.84 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

