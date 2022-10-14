Bailard Inc. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

