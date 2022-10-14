Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.01 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,800 shares of company stock worth $224,799. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

