Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.