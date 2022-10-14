Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

