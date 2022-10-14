Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

