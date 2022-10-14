Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 483,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

