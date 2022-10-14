Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

