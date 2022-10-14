Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,174 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chemours by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 200,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

