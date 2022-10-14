Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinseo Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

