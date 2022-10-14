Bailard Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,250 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,763.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $145,497.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,297 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.