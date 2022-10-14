Bailard Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

