Bailard Inc. Sells 4,736 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

