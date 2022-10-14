Bailard Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

RBCAA opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

