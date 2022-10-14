Bailard Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DOC opened at $14.08 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

