Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 51.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

