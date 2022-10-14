Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Northwest Pipe Stock Performance
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
