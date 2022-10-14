Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $12.69 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

