Bailard Inc. Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chemours by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 200,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Chemours Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CC opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

