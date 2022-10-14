Bailard Inc. Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 939.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 835,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity

UMB Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

