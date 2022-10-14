Bank of America Cuts Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $24.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE:ESI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 723,303 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

