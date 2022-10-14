Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €68.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

ETR DHER opened at €32.00 ($32.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €131.50 ($134.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -7.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.17.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.