Barclays Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $75.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Shares of HUBG opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

