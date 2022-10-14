Barclays Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

