Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.6 %

JPM stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

