Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $287.93.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

