BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

