Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.46. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bioventus shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.