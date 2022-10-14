Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 391 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

