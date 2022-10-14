Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

