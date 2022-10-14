BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

